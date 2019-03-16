Another Joplin street to see road construction

JOPLIN, Mo. - A busy Joplin street will be closed to regular traffic for several weeks.

Illinois Avenue from 12th street to 15th street is the location of a project to improve storm drainage in that region to prevent future flooding. The first portion of the project is being done by Missouri American Water to relocate the water line. Once that part of the project is finished, it will allow the city to increase the drainage capacity of the storm culvert under the road. All the work should be finished by this summer.

