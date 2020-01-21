Another building bites the dust on Lamar square

LAMAR, Mo. — Demolition at the Lamar square means a 90 year old building is coming down, the latest in a string of targets for wrecking crews.

It’s the building just west of the Southwest corner of the square.

An aging structure that sits between the Earp Building and a bail bondsman.

Bubs Hohulin, Building Owner, said, “When they built it, they built it to last, but time and weather takes its toll.”

Hohulin says this building had walls three bricks thick.

But the problem wasn’t the walls, but a damaged roof.

“I hate to see the old buildings come down, but in this case I didn’t have much of a choice.”

So the structure built in 1929 as a tire shop is coming down.

It’s sandwiched between the Earp Building to the East and a bail bondsman, meaning they have to be extra careful with the demolition.

Joe Davis, Barton County Historical Society, said, “They can’t get the big excavator in here, so they’re just having to chip away at it with a skid steer and sledge hammers.”

Davis says it’s tough to lose another older building near the square.

“It costs so much to fix them up. And then if you – you know – if you put 50 thousand in it to fix it up, it doesn’t mean you’re going to get a tenant in there.”

He adds this is the latest in a series of buildings around the square that have had to be torn down.

“We had the rag bag building on the east side was torn down … and the Gilkey building on the northeast corner and the denim and lace building. We’re just losing them little by little.”

Workers hope to complete the demolition within the next couple of weeks.