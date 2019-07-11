Another 100 Missouri sites need to be evaluated for damages to roads and bridges

MISSOURI – Missouri officials say widespread flooding has cost an estimated $29 million in damages to roads and bridges, and dozens of other sites haven’t even been evaluated yet.

The Missouri Department of Transportation shows the agency has spent more than $12 million on flood-related repairs since March. The agency projects at least another $16.8 million in damages around the state. But that only accounts for 83 sites that have been assessed for damage so far another 100 sites still remain.

Tornadoes, storms and flooding have wreaked havoc on homes, farmland and infrastructure throughout the state this year.