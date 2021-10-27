Annual “Trunk or Treat” event hosted at Joplin Calvary Church of the Nazarene

JOPLIN, Mo. — Rain, tonight, didn’t wash out some trick-or-treating fun in Joplin. That’s because the annual “Trunk or Treat” at Joplin Calvary Church of the Nazarene was held inside.

Kids and their families went table-to-table to get all that candy, and play some fun games. This year, the church also had a black light maze inside the sanctuary.

“It’s just a fun time. there’s nothing expected of anyone just to show up and enjoy themselves. and to eat a bunch of candy and just have some hot chocolate and have a great time,” said Pastor Wesley Anderson, Calvary Church of the Nazarene.

The church has hosted this event for the better part of the last decade.