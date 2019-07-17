Annual sidewalk sale helps breast cancer patients

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Sisters Health Boutique inside Mercy Hospital Joplin has an annual sidewalk sale that started Tuesday and runs through Friday of this week. Clothing, handbags, jewelry and other summer apparel is discounted.

“Everything we do here at Sisters stays at Sisters so we can continue to help our patients that are in need of mastectomy items after they have had breast surgery due to breast cancer.” Lisa Nelson, Sisters Health Boutique

The boutique is located inside the Mercy Cancer Center. It’s open from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday.