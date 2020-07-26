Annual sale held in Joplin

Joplin, Mo. — Joplin businesses invited the community out Saturday for a sidewalk sale.

The annual sale takes place on Main Street, often drawing huge crowds with plenty of vendors and shoppers.

However, due to Coronavirus, businesses had to scale down the big event.

Mask wearing was encouraged whether shoppers were looking at items inside or outside of the store.

And even with this new normal, many were just happy to shop local and support smaller businesses.

Kelsey Stipp, Shopper, says, “Yeah, it was just important to show up, a lot of these businesses have

been really trying to make it through this and not shut doors, so. If we can do our part by buying

something small even, that would help.”

More than 15 shops and restaurants participated in the annual sale.