Annual Sacred Heart turkey dinner promotes community

WEBB CITY, Mo. — For 70 years, one local church has hosted a special community gathering right before the holidays.

Sunday, Sacred Heart Catholic Church held its largest fundraiser of the year, the 70th Annual Turkey Dinner.

For the event, they invite the community to come eat dinner with them.

They say it gives them a chance to share time while getting to know each other.

A bake sale and silent auction was also held.

All money raised will help with the operating expenses for the church.

Father J. Friedel, Sacred Heart Pastor, says, “[It’s] a lot of fun working together. It’s a very close knit family relationship here at Sacred Heart and that’s because everyone works together on things like this. The youth serve the dinners, we’ve got people that have been cooking turkeys for years. But everyone comes together and just works in tandem.”

Each year the event continues to gain more support from the community.

Many other congregations come out to support them as well.