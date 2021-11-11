Annual “Miracle Market” returns to Freeman Health System for your Christmas shopping needs

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some folks in and around Joplin are going to the hospital to knock out some Christmas shopping.

The annual “Miracle Market” is back in business at Freeman Health System after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. 15 vendors are offering a wide range of items, and every purchase helps local patients.

20% of the purchase price goes to Children’s Miracle Network — a nice incentive to tackle Christmas shopping in November.

“We have a mix of handcraft items. We have beauty products, we have home décor – clothing items, jewelry, different things like that. So we have a really good mix of vendors,” said Jayde Thomas, FHS Donor Rel. Coor.

The market its open until 7 o’clock tonight. It’s open tomorrow from 7 to 3. It’s operating out of the conference rooms at Freeman West.