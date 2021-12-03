Annual Liberty Christmas Elves Program returns to Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A long time holiday tradition is returning to the Joplin area.

For about the last 30 years, there’s been a Christmas elves program through a Joplin based utility now called Liberty. Through the program, area residents that are elderly or disabled and in need of basic items, are identified and residents volunteer to purchase the items they need. But this year, instead of purchasing those items, Jillian Curtis says they need people to purchase gift cards for places where those items can be purchased.

“You know they’re not asking for expensive electronics, some of them are asking for non perishable food items, you know like cleaning supplies, clothing that they would need to wear to keep warn, things like that,” said Jillian Curtis, Liberty Communications Manager.

