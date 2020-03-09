Annual Joplin chess tournament celebrates chess tradition of the area

JOPLIN, Mo. — Four state strategists meet in Joplin to test their skills on the chess board.

The Joplin Chess Club hosted the 10th annual Four States Winter Open Chess Tournament this weekend.

16 players competed in different rated chess rounds for a total of $535 in cash prizes.

New to this year’s event is the two day tournament, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of getting chess players together in the four states.

Martin Stahl, tournament director, says, “There’s not a whole lot of chess, especially in the Joplin region. You get a little bit more as you go to Springfield or Tulsa or Kansas City [and even] St. Louis, but in the southwest part of the state there’s not a whole lot going on.”

The Joplin Chess Club holds tournaments throughout the year.

