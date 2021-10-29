Annual Jasper County Juvenile Center Chili Feed held in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — From agriculture in Neosho — to chili in Joplin.

The annual “Jasper County Juvenile Center Chili Feed” was today. Workers were responsible for making and serving up chili, chili dogs and desserts. The fundraiser helps at-risk teenagers — and covers costs related to school and the holidays.

“We’ve still got money left in the pool so that we can go get school supplies and clothes for kids — shoes, coats, whatever they need,” said Rebecca Hutchison, Jasper Co. Juvenile Officer.

Some workers also dressed up today. This event started about 10 years ago.