JOPLIN, Mo. — A non-profit is hosting its annual hike to start off the new year.

January 1st Wildcat Glades is hosting its first day hike. The hike starts at eight a.m. inside their new education cottage located at 301 West Riviera Drive.

It will be a guided hike on a trail through the park. People will be able to experience nature and leave 2020 behind.