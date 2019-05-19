Annual Great Flamingo Migration to begin soon

You may start seeing yards full of flamingos soon.

Fostering Hope partnered with House of Bounce in Joplin to begin the third annual Great Flamingo Migration.

In support of Fostering Hope’s foster care programs, anyone in the four state area can sign up to have a neighbor’s yard flocked with flamingos.

These flamingos would remain in a yard for 24 to 48 hours before traveling to another home.

The owner of House of Bounce says when she purchased this space several years ago, she knew she wanted to use it to help the community.

Shayla Moore, owner of House of Bounce, says, “There’s a lot of kids in foster care within our community that Fostering Hope is able to serve and we like finding ways that we can help the kids directly in our community, whether they be in foster care or in a standard family situation and we want to give them the opportunity to get to be loved on.”

If you would like to participate in the Great Flamingo Migration you can sign up through the month of June at the House of Bounce in Joplin or contact Fostering Hope.

