Annual golf tournament benefits underprivileged children of southeast Kansas

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Golfers flocked to the green Saturday to help local children in need.

Communities in Schools of Mid-America hosted their 5th annual golf tournament fundraiser.

The organization’s biggest goal is to fund projects to help underprivileged kids in southeast Kansas.

Mid-America works with schools throughout the area to give kids the support they need and they were happy to see community members have a little fun while giving back.

LaShawn Taylor of Communities in Schools of Mid-America says, “It’s really a celebration of the support from communities that we serve here in southeast Kansas. And it’s a fundraiser for the sustainability of our program. To make sure we’re not here today and gone tomorrow.”

Later on this summer, the organization plans on holding back to school events like Fill the Bus and free haircuts for kids.