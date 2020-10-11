Annual festival held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Kan. — Dozens of people gathered in Columbus Saturday for the Annual Columbus Days Festival Weekend.

This is the 51st year Columbus has had the event and perhaps one of the most anticipated events of the weekend is the Hot Air Balloon Regatta.

It’s been happening for 31 years.

This year there were 11 hot-air balloons and spectators watched as they went up into the sky.

Organizers say this event brings people from across the four states to Columbus to see the beautiful balloons.

Jean Pritchett, Director, Columbus Chamber Of Commerce, says, “The community just loves it, but our visitors, because it’s so unique that you don’t, it’s not an everyday thing that you’re going to see a hot-air balloon flying. And here they can, we let them out on the field, and all, so they can go around and take pictures and such. It’s just something unique that they can see. Because a lot of them, as we all know, you know, you just don’t see that in not only southeast Kansas, but the whole four state area.”

Margaret Sutton, Sapulpa Oklahoma Resident, says, “I feel pretty awesome that people are coming out. It’s a safe environment i feel. People are social distancing, some are wearing masks. It’s pretty neat to be here.”

Both Sutton and Pritchett say they are happy to see this tradition continue and they are already looking forward to next year.

If you didn’t get a chance to make it out today, you still have time to see the hot-air balloon regatta tomorrow.

The balloons plan to go up Sunday, lift off is expected between 7 A.M. and 7:30 A.M., weather permitting.