Annual Fall Festival held in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — Hundreds of people filled the Historic Square of Downtown Neosho for its Annual Fall Festival.

For 52 years, community members have enjoyed the start of the new season with good food, family and entertainment.

The event was scaled back this year

More than 50 booths were there showing off their arts, crafts, and antiques.

Vendor Dan Weaver, Owner Of Fun Hog Foods, says they participate every year and he’s happy they were able to come out and feed the community again this year.

Dan Weaver, Owner, Fun Hog Foods, says, “We come every year, we were really afraid it wasn’t going to happen this year. This is the only event we’ve been to all year. Everybody else’s has been canceled. So yea, it’s pretty exciting to be out here. A little fearful, but you know, we’re just we’re out here doing what we like to do and that’s feed people.”

Although this year was a little different from festivals in year’s past Weaver says it was still a great time for all to enjoy.