Annual expo promotes agriculture in Joplin area

It may be the least rural school district in the area, but that doesn’t mean there’s no FFA program in Joplin.

Promoting the program as well as ag-related businesses in Joplin are among the reasons for the annual ag expo at Joplin High School.

Emily nelson is a sophomore at Joplin High and says some students may not even realize the school has a Future Farmers of America chapter.

“We really do this to promote agriculture in Joplin — places people might not think it would be,” Nelson explained.

This is the fifth year for the ag expo in Joplin. Nelson hopes to use what she learns in FFA to pursue a career in conservation.