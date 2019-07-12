Annual event celebrates the life of George Washington Carver

DIAMOND, Mo. – This Saturday is the annual celebration of the life of George Washington Carver.

This event will honor Carver and the establishment of the first national monument honoring an African American.

Activities at the monument are scheduled throughout the day including exhibitions, guided tours and educational activities for children. Guest speakers will also be there to share information about Carver’s achievements along with musical performances from local musicians and choirs.

“We have a local band in Courage in the morning, we also have our Arlecia Elkamil, who is a multi-instrumentalist, she will be performing some gospel standards as well as her own work.” Jim Heaney, Park Superintendent

All activities are free and will be held from 10 am to 3 pm at Carver National Monument in Diamond, Missouri.