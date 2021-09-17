Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser to help the food insecure starting soon

JOPLIN, Mo. — An event that raises money for the food insecure is fast approaching.

The 9th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser is taking place in a couple of months.

But you don’t have to wait that long in order to buy one. Many of the items will be on display tomorrow in Joplin.

Ruth Willoughby says last years event grossed over 30 dollars and she’s hoping that figures increases this year.

“All of the proceeds go to four local, privately funded organizations so we have Mission Joplin, We Care of the Four States, Watered Gardens and last year we added Hope Kitchen of Neosho,” said Ruth Willoughby, Outreach Coordinator, Watered Gardens Ministries.

“And to be able to use my craft to give back like that, I just, I just love the reward out of it knowing that, I mean, every bowl sold provides at least 15 meals, so every time I’m making a bowl, that’s 15 more people that aren’t hungry today,” said Mark Strayer, Empty Bowls Artist.

There is a $25 dollar minimum donation per bowl.

The presale event takes place at Local Color Art Gallery, Saturday morning from 10 A.M. To 6 P.M. in the Gryphon Building at 1027 South Main.