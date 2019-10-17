Annual education report crunches numbers for Missouri school districts

Leaders in the Joplin School District point to improvement in individual student performance. That’s one of the categories the state is now focusing on to gauge the success of a school district.

“Fractions, how to multiply fraction to fraction and fraction to whole number,” explained Joplin math teacher Gregory Richardson.

Math and English Language Arts test scores are the focus in the 2019 Missouri Annual Performance Reports.

Individual student performance was the strongest category for Joplin schools.

“Excited about falling in the exceeding category when it comes to students who have individually made improvement,” said Joplin Assistant Superintendent Sarah Mwangi.

Overall test scores fall lower – a number that could change next month when the state releases final numbers for science tests.

“Our proficiency we’re still growing that improving and as we grow individual students that obviously going to tie to our proficiency levels,” Mwangi added.

The district hit the state attendance mark – 90% of students in class, at least 90% of the time.

College and career education is also part of the report, with technical skills attainment below the state average, but career education graduation rate and placement numbers strong.

“We know our students are doing well and we continue to offer college and career focused pathways – something we continue pushing for our community as well,” Mwangi explained.

To view the breakdown of the report, click here.