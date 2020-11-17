Annual drive collects hundreds of coats

JOPLIN, Mo. — Hundreds of coats are donated in the annual KSN-KODE Coat Drive this year.

For the last few weeks we’ve been asking the Joplin community to donate coats at local shops. For the last three years we’ve been collecting coats and the town really showed up this year.

Souls Harbor could not be more thankful for the donations. They say the amount of coats that are needed in this community is surprising but these will go a long way.

Dianna Gurley, Souls Harbor, said, “This is a tremendous help these guys will come in here and goes through these coats very quickly, it’s amazing how many coats are actually needed.”

Gurley continues to say how thankful she is for the community and the support they’re getting this year.