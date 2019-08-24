Annual Crowder scholarship rodeo to kick off Friday evening

Professional rodeo riders will compete against each other in a variety of events such as barrel racing and break-away roping.

This year’s specialty act is John “Lefty” Kee from Park Hills, Missouri.

The rodeo is raising money for students to go explore agriculture in different parts of the world and receive college credit.

“Traveling is just expensive,” explained division chair Jorge Zapata. “We want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to go and they get to earn their way, so it’s a win-win for everybody”

Gates open at 5:30 and rodeo events begin at 7:30 Friday..