Closings
There are currently 10 active closings. Click for more details.

Annual Christmas For Kids banquet takes place

News

by: , Blake Ewing

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Ray Foreman visited the annual Christmas For Kids banquet tonight in Joplin.

Adam Grimes of the Joplin Fire Department says the effort really got off the ground beginning in October.

The Joplin area Firefighters have been hosting the event for nearly four decades now.

This has helped out so many families this year as Grimes estimates over 1,000 children will receive toys by Christmas day.

Those still wanting to help can donate by visiting the Christmas For Kids Facebook page linked below, stop by any Joplin Fire Station, or the KSN/KODE TV station at 1502 S Cleveland Ave in Joplin.

https://www.facebook.com/JoplinAreaFirefightersChristmas4Kids/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories