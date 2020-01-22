Annual chili cook-off needs support to get off ground

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The 15th Annual Chilirhea Charity Cook-Off is set for Saturday, February 8th but officials say they are in dire need of volunteers.

The grassroots cook-off is hosted at the Washington County Fairgrounds and raises money for Alzheimer’s each year, exceeding $100,000 the past year.

Those who volunteer will experience a host of perks including coffee and donuts, free chili the day of the event, and a free Chilirhea T-shirt.

To register, visit the Chilirhea website and enter your information under the “WANT TO VOLUNTEER?” tab.

Any additional questions or comments can be directed to chilirhea@gmail.com.