Annual Camp Row Orientation held at NEO A&M

MIAMI, Okla. — Hundreds of students were on the campus of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College this past weekend just before the start of the Fall Semester.

The college held its annual Camp Row Orientation event to welcome first-time Freshman students to campus.

The weekend was filled with plenty of activities.

Students got acclimated to campus, participated in seminars, and learned about all the opportunities they’ll be able to explore the next two years.

One freshman athlete we spoke to says he’s not upset about sports being postponed until next semester

Bryan Zigler, Neo A&M Student, says, “How I feel about it, it’s cool. It’s a good campus. It’s real chill so far. I want to learn everything i can and get bigger and stronger. I ain’t even tripping, I ain’t even mad, like I ain’t even in a rush. I’m just going to be patient and let that day come.”

This year’s orientation spanned over three days and classes start on Monday.