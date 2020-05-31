Annual Big Bass Bash Takes Place in Grove

Grove, Ok.–Hundreds of anglers were out in grove today for the annual Big Bass Bash.



The annual semi-amateur tournament, sponsored by Timmons Oil, is a competition to see which angler can catch the biggest bass of the weekend.



There are 4-time slots each day for the two day event, and the winner walks away $50,000.



So far, 1,100 anglers are participating in the tournament this year.



The tournament has been coming to grove for nearly 7-years and tournament organizers say they keep coming back for a reason.



Charlie Terrell, Tournament Director, says “For one the facility they have here is second to none. We run a lot of tournaments across the country here and this is one of the best facilities for weigh-in and running a tournament that there is.”



Terrell says if you’d like to get in on the action and a chance at $50,000, there’s still time.



Tomorrow there’s another full day of the tournament with the winner being announced at 2 PM.