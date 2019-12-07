Animal shelter in Grove seeking donations after break-in

GROVE, Ok. — The Second Chance Pet Rescue of Grand Lake is recovering after someone broke into the facility.

Wednesday night someone broke into the shelter stealing about $1,200 to 1,400 out of the facility’s safe.

After looking at security cameras, shelter employees say their security system which cost about several thousand dollars was taken as well.

Employees say this is heartbreaking especially since the facility operates solely on donations.

Lysa Boston, Shelter Manager Second Chance Pet Rescue of Grand Lake

“Here we are just past Thanksgiving and coming into Christmas which is the season of caring and giving and compassion and it just really kind of makes you question everything. Like what kind of person can do this what kind of person can come and basically steal from the mouths of the homeless pets.”

After the break in, Boston says they plan to beef up security and no longer keep money on site.

She also adds they hope the community will consider donating dog or cat food and other items needed for upkeep.

If you are interested in donating money or helping the cause call the facility at 918-786-7630.