Animal shelter and pizzeria partner together to support local pet rescue

A local animal shelter and pizzeria partner together to support a local pet rescue.

Mazzio's Italian Eatery and Faithful Friends Animal Advocates held their monthly fundraiser tonight. With every coupon presented tonight, Mazzio's donated twenty percent of the price of the meal back to faithful friends.

Over the past four years, this partnership has raised a little more than two thousand dollars for Faithful Friends through these dinners. And without the support of the town of Neosho, Faithful Friends wouldn't be in operation today.

"It's so important for the town to participate, but we're still working and struggling to make sure they understand that it's not just us volunteers. It's for the city. It's for the Newton and McDonald county,” says Judy Brown, Faithful Friends Animal Advocates volunteer.

Faithful friends' next event will be the annual soup supper on January 26th at Rocketdyne Church of Christ in Neosho.