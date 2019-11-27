Animal abusers could face seven years in prison under new law

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Recent legislation could have animal abusers facing up to seven years in prison.

On Monday, the president signed the preventing animal cruelty and torture or PACT act into law.

The act expands on legislation from 2010 to make any acts of animal cruelty punishable by jail time.

The previous act only recognized animal cruelty as a criminal offense if it were to be recorded and distributed.

This new expansion on the act proves to be a win for both animal advocates and law enforcement.

Connie Andrews, Executive Director of the Joplin Humane Society, said, “I think it’s going to go a long way in showing those who even consider hurting an animal that we’re not tolerating this anymore. That it’s going to give our investigators more resources to investigate across state lines and bring these people to justice.”

Nick Jimenez with the Joplin Police Department said, “Anything that keeps our animals safe, we’re of course and advocate for. As a former K-9 handler, I can tell you that I took pride in my dog. Anybody that has a pet takes pride in their pet. Anything that can happen to keep our animals safe I’m sure the public will buy into, too.”

This act does not apply to using animals for medical or scientific research, hunting or slaughtering animals for food.