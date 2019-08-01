Angels Among Us brings crowd favorite back to Crawford County Fair

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – A crowd favorite is back this year at the Crawford County Fair and they are serving food for a good cause.

Since 2006, Angels Among Us has been feeding fair goers at the Angel Cafe on the fairgrounds. All the proceeds generated from the food sales helps raise money for local cancer patients and their medical expenses.

And every year, from the time the cafe opens until it closes, it’s packed. While everyone is there for a good cause, fair attendees can not get enough of the Angel’s fried chicken.

“It’s just different chicken. It’s just a different kind of chicken. They just like it. Everyone comes in and it’s just a once a year taste and they just flock here.” Jan Allai, Angels Among Us

The Angel Cafe will be open until the last day of the Crawford County Fair on August 3rd.

Last year, the organization helped more than 200 families with their medical bills from money from the food sale. And they even helped sponsor two nursing scholarships at PSU.

Angels Among Us also let us in on their secret recipe for their chicken.