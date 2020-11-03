Angel Tree applications now available

NEOSHO, Mo. — Angel Tree applications are now available at Crowder College.

The program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year, including children in the Four States. Applications must be submitted by November 16th at 12 p.m.

Eligibility will be confirmed to the applicants email, so an email address and phone number should be included when applying. If you would like to pick up an application you can go to our website to find the locations where they will be available.