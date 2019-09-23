Andy’s to hold Monday night fundraiser for late Joplin student athlete’s family

JOPLIN, Mo. — Andy’s Frozen Custard in Joplin is holding a fundraiser for the family of Kadin Roberts-Day.

The event will be held at the store at 2934 S. Range Line Road from 6-10pm tonight (Monday, September 23rd).

Just mention “Kadin” when you order and up to $1 of each treat will be donated to Kadin Roberts-Day’s family.

The 15-year-old student-athlete was at football practice inside Joplin High’s Kaminsky Gym on September 4th, when he had a medical emergency causing him to collapse. He later died at a local hospital.

Since then, the community has come together to show support for Kadin’s family, friends, and his team mates on the Joplin High School football team.