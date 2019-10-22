Anderson teacher receives Presidential Award for excellence in education

A local school teacher is recognized by the White House for her dedication to her student’s education.

Shelley Paul, a first grade teacher at Anderson Elementary School, received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. It is the highest award to be given to a kindergarten through 12th grade math and science teachers by the U.S. government.

Teachers are selected based on their efforts in the classroom as well as their dedication to improving “STEM” education.

“It’s very overwhelming, very humbling,” Paul explained. “I’m very honored to be selected to represent Southwest Missouri — well, actually the state of Missouri — at a national level.”

Paul is one of the four educators from Missouri who won this award.