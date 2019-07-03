Anderson residents still upset after meeting with Missouri DNR on Bub’s Inc.

ANDERSON, Mo. – Anderson residents are still upset after meeting with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources about a waste management business in their area.

Bub’s Incorporated operates off Pump Station Road and dumps the waste from food processing facilities from around the four states. That waste includes animal oils, proteins, fats and vegetable oils. And plenty of residents have complained since the company moved in about three and a half years ago, saying a once serene neighborhood now has a terrible odor and many are unable to drink their water.

“Well we have to buy it. We have to buy our drinking water and our cooking water from Walmart. Other than that we wash our clothes in this stuff still. We have to wash our dishes in it.” Angela Davidson, Resident

In response to these claims from the community, we did reach out to Bub’s Inc. for a statement.

