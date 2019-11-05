Anderson police file charges for several area vandalism cases

ANDERSON, Mo.–The Anderson Police Department is investigating several cases vandalism.

Last week, more than eleven vehicles saw broken side-view mirrors and windshields. Signs of vandalism were shown in multiple areas in town including 1st, High, Elm and Grandview Streets.

Police officials suspect the damages to be from two young adults. They say the damages total more than $750.

“This kind of senseless property damage stuff is very aggravating to homeowners and property owners because they work hard for their belongings,” explained Anderson PD Chief Seth Daniels.

Police officials are filing charges for the property damages.