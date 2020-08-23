Anderson PD looking to upgrade

ANDERSON Mo. — The Anderson Police Department is looking to the community to help them fund some upgrades.

The department has recently welcomed their first K-9, Samson.

Now they need to make one of their patrol vehicles compliant to hold the patrol dog which includes adding a ‘Hot-n-Pop’ system.

The device monitors the temperature in the vehicle, if the vehicle gets too hot the doors will open letting Samson out.

The new technology costs more than $3,000 and they are hoping the community can help fund this much needed equipment.

Sgt. Willet, Anderson Police Dept., says, “Everything has been done by donations. The city has helped out a lot also. The initial start of it got done by donations so it’s all been done by the community.”

The department has received donations totaling to about half the money needed to cover the cost.

Anyone interested in donating can do so by dropping money at the Anderson City Hall.