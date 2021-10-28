Anderson Elementary students won’t have to worry about not having a Halloween costume thanks to one woman’s generosity

ANDERSON, Mo. — Imagine being one of the only kids in school not wearing a Halloween costume because your family couldn’t afford one. Students in one area school didn’t have to worry about that today.

“We’ve got Barbie Princesses, do you like Barbie?” said Jasmine Duncan, Costume For Kids Organizer.

As much fun as it is to dress up for Halloween, Jasmine Duncan says it’s even more fun to help someone else dress up for the holiday. And she should know, she helped most of the the students at Anderson Elementary do just that.

“The smiles I get out of it, it makes me happy to help others, to make other people’s day better, I know how it is to struggle, you know, my mom’s always stressed that on me to show others kindness, you want to have a good day, so everybody else needs a good day, it doesn’t hurt to help a little,” said Duncan.

On her own time, Duncan gathered enough costumes so every student at Anderson Elementary School that needed an outfit for All Hallows Eve, was able to pick out their own.

“Most of the costumes were donations or costumes I already had from previous donations from throwing Halloween parties as a child with my mom,” said Duncan.

She and a few of her fellow classmates brought the outfits to the school Thursday morning, and helped hand them out to students like Karla Diaz Luna, who spent the day as the little mermaid.

“Because that’s my favorite, she is my favorite Disney Princess,” said Karla Diaz Luna, Anderson Elementary 2nd Grade.

The students not only wore their costumes in class, later in the day they would walk in the town’s Halloween parade.

“If you walk down Main Street and you don’t have a costume on while your in the parade, you have to walk through the parade cause it’s a class thing, you want to wear a costume, you look around and say I want to be this little kid, that’s such a cool costume, so why not help little kids have that,” said Duncan.