Anderson city leaders concerned about pedestrian safety near bridge

ANDERSON, Mo. – Anderson city leaders are concerned about pedestrian safety near Beaver Branch Bridge.

Residents like to use the Highway 59 Bridge over Beaver Branch to walk down Main Street. But city leaders say there is a shortage of sidewalks and not enough room for people to walk next to traffic. The main concern is the safety of children walking near the bridge to and from school.

“They don’t really have a good safe place to walk and it really concerns me for the children.” John Sellers, Mayor of Anderson

Sellers hopes to get MoDOT assistance on developing a pedestrian lane.