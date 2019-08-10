Anderson Betterment Club creates new pavilion in Town Hole Park

ANDERSON, Mo. – A group of volunteers in Anderson is creating a new pavilion for the town’s park.

The Anderson Betterment Club wants to build a new pavilion in Town Hole Park to replace the old one that was destroyed in the spring and summer flooding. Town Hole Park was a central hub for family-friendly activities and the pavilion was used as a stage for festivals in town. Building a new pavilion will encourage residents to come back to the park and build a better community.

“People have come together and are really wanting to improve what was already there and its just been a catalyst for that.” Ken Shutten, Anderson Betterment Club President

Shutten says the club wants to add new electrical outlets to the park to host food trucks at future festivals.