JOPLIN, Mo. — An organization that gives families of sick children a safe place to stay is hosting a fundraiser.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States is hosting its 23 Annual Golf Classic on September 2.

They are accepting applications for players and are selling tickets for its second annual ball drop.

The organization has been serving families in the Four States for 23 years and have helped more than 3,500 families.

Annette Thurston, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald Charities of the Four States, says, “One hundred percent of the funds raised from the golf tournament actually support the operation of our Ronald McDonald House Charity Programs. The Ronald McDonald House which is the cornerstone program as well as our Ronald McDonald family room, located inside Mercy Hospital.”

The golf tournament will be held September 2 at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.

To sign up for the golf classic or for more information on the ball drop go here

You can purchase ball drop tickets at Southwest Missouri Bank locations or the Ronald McDonald House.