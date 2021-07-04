JOPLIN, Mo. — An organization that gives children a safe place to stay is in need of donations.

Children’s Haven provides temporary housing for kids whose families are experiencing stress.

The organization says this past year has been tough financially and they rely on donations to make ends meet.

They are asking for juice boxes, individually wrapped snacks, and cleaning supplies.

Stephanie Theis, Children’s Haven Executive Director, says, “We couldn’t survive without the support of our community. We are an organization built for our communities to support community kids and families and that is all done based on really local supporters helping us to meet those daily needs.”

If anyone would like to donate you can call 417-78-Child or drop off items at their Joplin location on South Picher Avenue.