JOPLIN, Mo. — An organization that connects kids with mentors is preparing for its largest fundraiser.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Jasper and Newton Counties is selling tickets for Beerfest 2021.

Tickets cost $35 and adults will get a free shirt, beer stein, and will sample unlimited food and local beer.

The organization is currently helping 20 children and 35 are on the waitlist for a mentor.

Tom Furrh, BBB of Jasper & Newton Counties Exec. Dir., says, “This will fund most of our programs for the upcoming year. It costs about 1,100 dollars to create and support one match for one year. So that’s the interview time the background checks, history checks all of that the introduction and then of course the support of the match for the year.”

Beerfest 2021 will be held Saturday, September 25 from five pm until ten at the I do event and wedding venue in Joplin.

To purchase tickets or become a big brother or big sister go here

To become a mentor go here

