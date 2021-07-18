An Oregon Girl Scout is making a stop in Galena on her journey across all 50 states

GALENA, Kan. — An Oregon Girl Scout is making a stop in Kansas on her journey across all 50 states.

High School Junior Jasmine White has turned her love for animals into a cross-country trek where she teaches people how to make toys for their pets out of recycled materials, such as old shirts, towels and tennis balls.

Through her work, she is on her way to attaining the Girl Scout Gold Award–something only six percent of Girl Scouts achieve.

“I chose this project because of my love for animals and it was great,” White said. “I got to see dogs all the time. And then eventually, it carried into my Gold Award, where I continued teaching people how to make these pet toys, but I also added on teaching about health benefits of owning animals and just how they affect people’s health”

Jasmine will be at Schermerhorn Park in Galena Monday from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.

To find more information about her teaching sessions, click here.