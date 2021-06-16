An Oklahoma woman has been crowed Miss Oklahoma, hoping to be crowned Miss America

OKLAHOMA – In today’s dose of good news… From the classroom to the big stage, one sooner state woman is hoping to go from being crowned Miss Oklahoma to Miss America.

“That’s how I ended up being a teacher was by caring. Caring about the kids and caring about the fact that I wanted them to feel heard and included and loved and also get a great education.” Says Ashleigh Robinson, Miss Oklahoma.

From volunteer at FD Moon Middle School, to seventh grade Language Arts teacher, to now, Miss Oklahoma.

23 year-old Ashleigh Robinson, crowned with her new title.

“It was a wild time. My favorite part is to always hear the Oklahoma song in the background, so that was the moment it hit me.” Says Robinson.

Ashleigh has been preparing for this moment for months, all while teaching seventh graders at FD Moon, pandemic style.

“It was lots of long hours and lots of after school time, making sure that my students were getting the best education possible, but also serving my city because I was Miss Oklahoma City.” Says Robinson.

Ashleigh’s mission for the state, to create better, more inclusive communities, where everyone is seen, heard, and valued. Something she’s already been doing at FD Moon. But Ashleigh won’t leave classrooms anytime soon.

“Part of the job of being Miss Oklahoma is going into classrooms all across the state of Oklahoma, so being an educator already is something that helped prepare me.” Says Robinson.

Her inspiration, her sister, Danielle, who has down syndrome and competed in pageants herself.

“She’s really incredible. She has down syndrome but she has so many goals in life and she recognizes that she is capable of so many things. She tells everyone that she is going to own her own daycare one day and maybe be my manager.” Says Robinson.

And Ashleigh might need a manager, already looking forward to the next crown.

“I am prepared to be our seventh miss America and I’ll compete in Connecticut in December to represent our state and potentially represent the nation.” Says Robinson.