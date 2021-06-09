An Ohio bus driver has a special surprise for the students who are on his bus

HUDSON, OH – As summer vacation is kicking off in Hudson, Ohio, one school bus driver had a sweet surprise for the kids riding on his bus for the final time this school year.

Getting students to and from school… That’s part of the job as a Petermann bus driver in Hudson.

But for Matthew Jones, this job was never part of the plan.

“I thought I would be teaching this year…and then COVID hit and not many places were hiring for PE teachers in the middle of a pandemic.” Says Jones.

The 2019 college graduate in need of a job decided to put his driving skills to use but that’s not what got him noticed by colleagues, parents, and students.

“Always be true to yourself have fun be open to new things.” Says Alyssa Skyes, Freshman at Petermann High School.

It’s the end of the year gift cards and letters to students on his bus route he gave that left many speechless.

“Every single day he asked every kid like how their day is going.” Says Alyssa.

Including Alyssa and her mom, Sharon, who had a thank you letter for Matthew too.

“He drives the younger kids as well he turns his buses into roller coasters and dance parties stuff like that, he’s done such a great job.” Says Sharon.

It’s no secret this school year has been incredibly tough for students and having one more friendly face to greet them at the end of a rough day made all the difference.



“He told me to keep working harder at volleyball to become a better player because he knows I have the potential it almost made me cry tears of joy because he is so nice.” Says Alyssa.

“The students are my passion PE is my passion but really education is my passion I want to make my career in that.” Says Jones.

He hopes to teach full time at a local district next school year, but until then he’s sharing words of wisdom with students.



“He said like getting older means more hard things will happen but as long as we keep pushing past them we are going to do great things.” Says Alyssa.

Advice he learned to live by when things didn’t go as planned.



“Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass it’s about learning to dance in the rain.” Says Jones.