An odd looking fish returns to northeast Oklahoma

MIAMI, Okla. - Paddlefish season is in full swing in Miami and residents are taking full advantage today.

The season actually starts right now because riverflows cause American paddlefish to migrate upstream. Paddlefish have been around for 70 million years and are the second largest species in Oklahoma. Locally, paddlefish are recognized, not only for it's recreation but for the benefits to our ecosystem.

" Oklahoma is known for having robust populations of paddlefish and they are wild reproducing paddlefish other states stock fish for recreational fishing but we don't have to do that and that's why Grand Lake is special becuase we have a lot of paddlefish in the lake." said fish biologist Jason Schooley.

If you're interested in learning more about paddlefiish catching or conservation and mangament activiites they do statewide you can call them at 918- 542-9422.

