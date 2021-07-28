An inaugural event will be taking place in Miami to improve pride in the city

MIAMI, OK – The finishing touches are being put on a destination event in Miami.

The inaugural Heritage Fest will consume the downtown area this weekend.

It started when the mayor’s committee wanted to establish its own Route 66 signature event to improve pride in the city.

Officials have been happy with the feedback so far.

“The response, what we’re seeing from people, many many states coming in for the car and bike show from multiple states, so I think not only for Miami, but this is going to be a huge weekend for the four states.” Says Amanda Davis, Visit Miami OK Exec. Director.

Heritage Fest begins Friday at 4:00p.m. with food trucks, vendors, an opening ceremony, and live music.