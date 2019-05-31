An Enhanced Rick for severe weather is possible Saturday afternoon

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KSN/KODE - Scattered severe storms are possible yet again for the Four States on Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the top portion of the Four States in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather, while the bottom half remains in a slight risk for severe weather.

Timing for these storms, if they develop, is for Saturday afternoon.

According to the SPC, both supercell storms are possible, along with mutlicell storms, in Kansas, which will then consolidate into the line or cluster as it continues southeast across the viewing area.

Damaging wind and large hail are the main threats for our area.

This forecast will continue to be monitored and updated by our KSN/KODE weather team. Click here for the latest forecast.

Before storms develop, be sure to have our mobile app on your device. For Apple/iPhone, click here. For Google/Android, click here.