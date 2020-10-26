JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning crash has a woman behind bars Sunday night in Joplin.

Joplin Police say around 5:15 A.M. they responded to a call of a vehicle in a drainage ditch.

The female driver was travelling South on School Avenue when she went over the median, through a fence and the vehicle landed 20 feet below in a drainage ditch.

The woman was not injured in the crash.

Her identity has not been released at this time, she is currently being held at the Joplin City Jail facing a DWI charge.