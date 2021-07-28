An early Father’s Day gift goes viral on TikTok

CARTERVILLE, MO – In tonight’s dose of good news… A Carterville man’s heartwarming reunion is getting a lot of attention on TikTok.

It’s the emotional reunion with his 1966 Mustang that’s going viral.

He bought is when he was 19 years old.

He then sold it to his father-in-law a decade ago to help support his new wife and her three daughters.

When his father-in-law passed away, his brother-in-law made plans to sell it to someone outside the family.

That is, until his eldest step-daughter devised a plan.

“Twenty-three years old, taking on three kids. That’s insane, you know, to give up something that means a lot to him, that was really cool for us. So, me and my mom kinda schemed a little bit a talked about it. And we got with my uncle and bought it back for him. It was really cool just to be able to give it to him.” Says Jada Atherton, Gifted Car.

“10 years, it’s been sitting over hear at her dad’s house. I’m just glad to get it back.” Says Daniel IPock, Received Car.

Jada, her sisters, and her mom pranked Daniel and told him it was already sold.

Instead, he was given the car as an early Father’s Day present this past June.

The TikTok now has more than 3.8 million views on the social media app.